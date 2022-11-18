WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County deputy charged with sexual misconduct with female inmates in 2021 has elected to have the jury set his punishment if found guilty.

A pretrial conference for Brett Brasher was conducted in 30th District Court this morning.

Brasher’s attorneys have also filed for a probated sentence if convicted, on grounds he has no prior convictions.

Prosecutors filed 8 counts of official oppression and 2 counts of violation of an inmate’s civil rights last February.

In September, they filed an additional charge of compelling prostitution after investigators traveled to the women’s prison unit in Gatesville and interviewed a former Wichita County inmate. She told them Brasher and a local bondsman offered to post her bail if she would provide sex to them.

The case was originally set on the July trial docket, but a continuance was granted on an agreed motion by both defense and prosecution.

A plea offer made last March by the district attorney was turned down by Brasher’s attorney.