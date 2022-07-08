WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people face felony charges after deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered 150 pounds of marijuana during a routine traffic stop on Thursday morning.

Franc Yanlong Huang mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Mei Wu mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Franc Yanlong Huang and Mei Wu, both of California, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over 50 pounds and under 2,000 pounds, a second-degree felony.

According to the affidavit, a deputy with the WCSO was assigned to monitor southbound traffic on U.S. 287 near Electra on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Authorities said at around 9:45 a.m., the deputy said he observed a 2021 Chevy Tahoe following too closely behind a tractor-trailer and initiated a traffic stop.

The deputy said while they were at the window, they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car.

According to authorities, Huang admitted to the deputy he’d previously smoked marijuana inside of the car.

The affidavit said during a probable cause search of the vehicle, several cardboard boxes were found in the rear cargo area of the Tahoe.

The deputy said each box contained several vacuum-sealed packages of a green leafy substance they recognized to be marijuana. A field test later confirmed the substance was marijuana.

According to the affidavit, the total weight of all the vacuum-sealed packages was 150 pounds.

Both Huang and Wu’s bonds were set by a judge at $15,000.

Huang posted bond and was released on Friday, July 8, while Wu remains in the Wichita County Jail on a detainer warrant from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.