WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating a possible shooting on the city’s north side near Scotland Park on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of North 6th Street just after 8:15 p.m. for an assault with a weapon.

Nothing has been confirmed by police, but scanner traffic indicated a victim had been taken to the hospital.

Stick with us online and on air as we bring you the latest updates.