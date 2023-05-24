WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect.

The WFPD Crimes Against Persons Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Destiny Marie Davila of Wichita Falls for the offense of Aggravated Assault.

Davila is suspected of shooting a 40-year-old woman on Saturday, May 13, behind a residence in the 2200 block of 8th street.

At the scene on May 13, it was reported that two female victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, the specifics of the shooting are not known.

If you have information on the location of Destiny Davila, please contact the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

The WFPD said Destiny Davila is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend her on your own.

