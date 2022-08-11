WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has been arrested four times since being placed on 3 years of probation in a bizarre child abuse case in 2016, and has had numerous motions filed by prosecutors to revoke or modify his probation, is finally going to prison for his latest violation.

The motion to revoke was granted by 89th District Judge Charles Barnard who then sentenced Buford Whisenant, 43, to 10 years in prison.

Whisenant and co-defendant Jennifer Nash were charged when child abuse came to light after school staff became aware of the 14-year-old victim’s injuries.

Buford Whisenant (left) and Jennifer Nash (right)

Police said both admitted to shooting pellets at the boy as discipline and using other forms of punishment, such as giving him only Ramen noodles to eat and making him stand and stare at a strip of duct tape while holding cans of peas and raising his arms up and down.

When he could do no more, the boy was shot with pellets again or struck with a bar of soap wrapped inside a pillowcase.

As Whisenant kept being arrested after being placed on probation, prosecutors began filing motions to modify or revoke his probation.

Last December he was arrested at Walmart on Lawrence Road for theft, and they again filed to revoke probation, asking for a term of more than 2 years and less than 10.

Alleged violations he has committed include failure to complete a substance abuse residency, failure to submit to drug testing, using marijuana and meth multiple times and failure to pay fees and fines.

Court records indicate Nash successfully completed her probation.