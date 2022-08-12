WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect who led law enforcement through a multi-county chase has been arrested.

According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, authorities found the suspect, identified as Caleb Sterling Coleman, around Central Freeway and Maurine Friday, August 12. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, authorities received an anonymous tip about the location of the suspect.

Coleman was taken to the Wichita Falls Police Department for questioning and a sheriff’s investigator responded to the police department and at the time, placed Coleman under arrest.

The suspect also had scrapes and marks up and down his legs from mesquite trees and brush.

Sheriff Deputy Melvin Joyner said the chase began on Thursday, August 11, at around 8:56 p.m. when deputies were notified the Vernon Police Department was in pursuit of a black Chevrolet Pickup with Colorado registration southbound on U.S. 287.

A WCSO deputy spotted the vehicle on Business 287 and resumed the pursuit after Vernon Police ended when the chase crossed over into Wichita County.

Spike strips were deployed near Burnett Ranch Road, and the driver continued on rims until he got to around 287 and Huntington Lane. Law enforcement pushed the vehicle off the road, and the driver went through multiple fences before taking off on foot into brush and mesquite trees.

According to Joyner, pursuing units lost sight of the suspect and a perimeter was set. After several hours of searching with help from drones from the Game Warden, K-9s from Allred Unit and multiple law enforcement agencies, Joyner said the search was unsuccessful.

Over 30 officers were involved in the Thursday night search for the suspect, according to Duke. Wichita County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Game Wardens, the Wichita Falls Police Department, Iowa Park Police, and more.

Duke said the suspect is possibly facing charges of unauthorized use of motor vehicle and felony theft of motor vehicle, among others.