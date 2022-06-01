WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man was arrested Tuesday night after police said he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a woman’s vehicle by kicking, punching and jumping on it, then proceeded to “smash” her foot repeatedly with the car door.

Collin Bryant Vogt, 33, of Wichita Falls, is charged with Class A Misdemeanor Assault and Criminal Mischief over $2,500 and under $30,000.

Vogt was released from the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, on bonds totaling $7,500.

According to the arrest affidavit, Vogt was arrested on Tuesday, May 31, at around 11:36 p.m. after assaulting the victim and damaging her car during a disturbance.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they made contact with the victim when they arrived on the scene.

Police said the victim told them Vogt was passed out in the back seat of her car and when she woke him up, Vogt became aggressive toward her.

The affidavit said the victim told police Vogt jumped on her windshield, causing it to break, then began punching and kicking her vehicle.

The victim told authorities while Vogt was damaging her car, he approached her while she was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the victim said Vogt closed the driver’s side door onto her foot, then continued to “smash” her foot in the car door, causing her extreme pain.

Authorities on the scene said they observed swelling in the victim’s foot as well as extensive damage to the vehicle, which was valued at over $10,000.

Police said Vogt was looked at by medical staff for injuries to his hands, then transported to jail without incident.

The victim told police she wants to prosecute for assault as well as the damages done to the vehicle.

Vogt has three prior arrests on record, two of which were public intoxication in 2011 and 2015. He has no criminal history of violence or abuse charges on record.

