WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested after a card game led to a violent altercation, resulting in the man injuring his mother.

According to the affidavit, on November 23, 2023, Officer Troy Parks was dispatched to the 5300 block of Northview Drive about an assault. Derrion Holt told Officer Parks he and his brother had argued over a card game during Thanksgiving.

Holt said his brother also “put hands” on his wife earlier that day.

Holt then proceeded to grab a knife and attempted to stab his brother but accidentally cut his mother, who stepped in between the brothers to stop the altercation. Holt was arrested for aggravated assault and family violence for attempting to stab his brother with a deadly weapon. Holt was transported to the Wichita County jail with a 10,000.00 bond set by the judge.