WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a hit and run involving a pedestrian in the early morning hours of July 8 that resulted in an interesting end.

Jerry Fowler Wichita County mugshot

Jerry Fowler, 30, was walking in the 1100 block of Central Freeway, which is a service road when he was struck by a car around 12:53 a.m. Friday morning.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, once Folwer was checked for any injuries, which there were none, he was arrested for a theft warrant and taken to jail.

The warrant was from a theft that happened on March 27, 2022.

Officers responded to a call at the intersection of Wrangler and Grandview West for the theft of a trailer in March. When officers talked to the victims and witnesses they learned that suspect’s vehicle used in the theft was a white Toyota Tundra pickup.

The trailer was later recovered after it fell from Fowler’s bumper near the victim’s home.

According to the arrest affidavit, the suspect’s truck was recovered later that day at Atwood’s and it was determined to be a stolen truck from Iowa Park.

Fowler is currently being held on $10,000 bond at the Wichita County Jail.