WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A pastor of a Wichita Falls church has been indicted on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Paul Andrew Coleman remains jailed on $300,000 total bonds.

The indictments alleged the sexual assault occurred on November 19, 2022, and the indecency on October 1, 2022.

Investigators said the 11-year-old victim’s family attended his church, Good Samaritan Outreach Ministries on East Carolina Street.

According to the arrest warrants, the girl made an outcry at the hospital and Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center. She said Coleman began by kissing her at the church and in his home on Perrigo Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim said on November 19 she had gone to the bathroom at the church and came out to find Coleman with his pants down around his ankles and then he sexually assaulted her. She said he threatened to kill her if she told anyone what happened.

One of the girl’s siblings was also interviewed at Patsy’s House and said he saw his sister against a wall and heard her telling Coleman to get off her.

He said Coleman told him to get out and not tell anyone, or he would do something to him