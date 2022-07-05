WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Law enforcement officials have made yet another arrest for human smuggling in Wichita County, marking three such arrests in as many days.

William Carlos-Baran is charged with Smuggling of Persons and is being held at the Wichita County Jail on a detainer warrant from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carlos-Baran on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the third day in a row with an arrest for the offense of Smuggling of Persons.

More information on Carlos-Baran’s arrest is pending release from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

Overall, Carlos-Baran is the fourth person arrested on charges of human smuggling since the month of July began. DPS made the first three arrests for smuggling of persons in the county this month.

The only day of the month so far without a human smuggling arrest has been Saturday, July 2.

Emerzon Manzano mugshot

Brandon Hernandez-Jimenez mugshot

William Carlos-Baran mugshot

This recent string of arrests involving multiple law enforcement agencies began on Friday, July 1, when a DPS trooper arrested Emerzon Manzano on U.S. 287.

A DPS trooper pulled Manzano over for false buyer’s tags on his car, only to discover five people in his car he was allegedly attempting to smuggle.

Then on Sunday, July 3, DPS troopers arrested Samuel Cazun-Cruz after pulling him over for speeding and finding his identification card to be false. He was also carrying undocumented passengers.

When the arresting trooper asked Cazun-Cruz how much he was getting paid to transport his passengers, he replied, “Not enough.”

Brandon Hernandez-Jimenez was stopped on U.S. 287 Monday morning, July 4, 2022, with four passengers he could not give names for, and said they were friends he was taking to Dallas after a party in Denver.

DPS said the passengers all claimed they were born in Texas, but two had identification papers from Mexico, one from Guatemala, and the other had no form of identification.

The trooper said Hernandez-Jimenez told them he was paid about $300 from the passengers for gas.

Between Manzano, Cazun-Cruz and Carlos-Beran, 13 total passengers have been detained on ICE warrants.

None of the three drivers could give the names of their passengers and all were stopped by DPS on U.S. 287.