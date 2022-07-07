WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman involved in a scheme using stolen credit card numbers to funnel money to jail inmates pleads guilty to a lesser charge for a two-year prison sentence.

Dayana Valdez Wichita County Jail mugshot

Dayana Valdez accepted a plea offer to a lesser charge of credit card fraud involving 10 or more items of I.D.

She originally was charged with credit card fraud of more than 50 items.

Wichita Falls police said they were alerted to the scheme in February 2021 by the Grady County, OK Sheriff’s Office.

Their investigation linked Valdez to fraudulent fund transfers to inmates’ jail accounts using stolen card numbers.

Police said Valdez used information from 61 account holders to make deposits.

Further investigation determined all those cards had been used at Valdez’s place of employment.

A Wichita Falls officer went to her place of business and observed her making card transactions, which would provide her access to card information.