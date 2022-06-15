WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody for the April grab and run theft of a backpack containing $16,000 cash, a Glock handgun and a loaded magazine while the victim was in the barber’s chair.

19-year-old Eternity Hull was booked into jail Wednesday, June 15, and charged with theft over $2,500 and theft of a firearm.

It happened on Wednesday, April 27, at The Barber Shack in the 4000 block of Kemp.

The victim said he was in the chair getting a haircut at about 3:15 p.m. that day when the suspect walked in, stood behind him for a while, then grabbed his $2,600 Louis Vuitton backpack and ran out. He said the backpack contained around $16,000 cash, the key fob to his vehicle, a 9 mm Glock pistol and a loaded 30-round magazine.

Police said video showed the robbery and the suspect being chased down the alley.

Witnesses were shown photo lineups and identified the suspect as Hull. It was not disclosed if the victim’s property and money were recovered.

Hull was a star basketball player at Hirschi, making the All-District team in 2018.

The victim in this case was also charged in April with unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.