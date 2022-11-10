WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with five prior convictions for theft was back in jail with three new charges, including taking a 97-year-old World War Two veteran’s credit card and buying more than $1,000 worth of items.

Lauri Litteken, 59, was arrested Tuesday, November 8, and charged with two counts of theft with previous convictions and one count of exploitation of an elderly person.

The most recent theft charge was for alleged shoplifting at Kohl’s on Tuesday.

Littekin had a warrant for shoplifting at the Walmart on Central Freeway last April.

Police said Walmart security was monitoring her on camera and saw her tear the barcode off a hooded sweatshirt. They said she put the sweatshirt on and was stopped when she walked past the point of sale.

Officers said she told them she was not intending to steal the sweatshirt but had put it on because it was so cold in the store, and she was going to replace it once she was finished shopping.

When asked why she tore off the bar code, officers said she had no answer.

The third charge alleges she used the World War II vet’s credit card to charge more than $1,000 of items at Target, United Supermarkets and Burlington.

Litteken’s 13 prior arrests include five for theft and one for fraud.