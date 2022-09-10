WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a woman Friday night after she allegedly assaulted her elderly father.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 9, 2022, officers were sent to the 1200 block of 36th Street for an assault with a weapon.

The victim was found on the back porch. He told police he and his daughter, Kristi Perez, got into a physical altercation. He said Perez grabbed a frying pot and assaulted him multiple times. The officers saw a large bump near the victim’s left eye and noted it appeared to have been caused by a blunt object.

A witness told police the victim has Alzheimer’s and was having difficulty remembering the assault. The witness said they saw Kristi strike the victim with the frying pot multiple times before they were able to intervene.

Officers were told Perez does not live in the residence with the victim, but lives in a garage on the property. The witness said the victim asked her to leave, and she assaulted him

Perez refused to cooperate with police and gave multiple stories. The victim told police he was in pain and in fear for his life. He told police he wanted to press charges.

Police arrested Perez and charged her with Injury to a Child/Disable with Serious Bodily Injury and Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. Her bond was set at $50,000 by a judge.