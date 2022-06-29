BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who was accused in 2019 of participating in a Burkburnett robbery by gunpoint and with mace spray has been cleared of the charge.

The aggravated robbery charge on Jessica Dean, 39, was rejected by a grand jury. Another woman also arrested had her charge dismissed two years ago. A third defendant, Dustin “Game Over” Clem, pleaded guilty to this and other charges earlier this month.

The victim told police his ex-girlfriend, Dean, and two others hit him with a beer bottle, sprayed him with mace, pointed a gun at him and robbed him.

The victim said he got away and ran to the police department.

Dean was also charged with hindering arrest of a known felon, and on June 10, 2022, she pleaded guilty and received 94 days in jail.