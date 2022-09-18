WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted a police officer, medical staff and a jail detention officer.

According to the arrest affidavits, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, Wichita Falls Police were at United Regional Healthcare Hospital Emergency Room with Tristan Sternadel, who was in police custody.

She became irate when she was not allowed her phone or vape pen and tried to rip out her IV and medical leads.

She was restrained to the hospital bed with handcuffs but tried to free herself from the cuffs and kicked her legs.

An officer attempted to restrain her but was kicked in the chest and spat on. Sternadel also assaulted two hospital staff members.

She was arrested and transported to the Wichita County Jail. While taking her jail mugshot picture, Sternadel removed the cloak worn during the photo process and was immediately placed against the wall with her arms behind her back.

She was escorted to a jail cell, where she assaulted a detention officer.

Sternadel is charged with three counts of Harassment of a Public Servant, Assault on a Peace Officer/Judge, and Assault on a Public Servant. Her bond was set at $30,000 by a judge.