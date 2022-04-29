WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother police said was driving around the Walmart parking lot intoxicated with her pants down and the kids in the car was sentenced on Friday.

Tamika Garrett mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail inmate roster

Tamika Brianne Garrett, 32, plead guilty to driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age in the car. She was placed on probation for three years with numerous restrictions and requirements.

Terms of Garrett’s probation include:

Driver’s license suspended for 180 days

Must submit urine samples and breath tests when instructed

Must attend DWI intervention class

Required to attend AA meetings three times a week

Required to get a job

Garrett was supposed to plead in October 2021 but did not show up and was arrested in early April.

In May 2020, Garrett was charged with driving while intoxicated with children under the age of 15 in the vehicle. Police said they found Garrett in a parked car with the engine running in front of the Walmart on Greenbriar Road.

According to authorities, Garrett had driven over a sign and then continued driving around the parking lot.

When police arrived on the scene, they said Garrett was in the passenger seat with her pants down around her ankles and her children, age 2 and 5, in the back seat.

Authorities asked Garrett to turn off the car and put the keys on the dashboard, but she tossed the keys out.

Officers said Garrett claimed her husband was driving the car and was inside shopping, despite witnesses telling police Garrett was behind the wheel and there was no other adult in the car.

Garrett’s husband also arrived at the scene and denied driving and told officers his wife had been drinking a brown liquor earlier.

Officers said when Garrett got out, she kept falling against the side of the car. They attempted a field sobriety test but said she could not stay on her feet.