WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who tried to lock one officer out of his car and kicked another in the genitals is sentenced to prison.

Jessica Murray pleaded guilty to assault of an officer, aggravated assault and evading arrest. She received two 4 year sentences and one sentence of one year. On April 16, 2020, officers were trying to detain her after witnesses say she was yelling and banging, and swinging on windows at a hotel.

One officer said when he got out of his car, Murray ran down the stairs then got into the front seat of his car and tried to lock him out. The officer said he got her out and she took off running to the front desk where she was stopped by officers. They said she resisted as she was handcuffed and put in the car, and once at the jail they said she held on to the seatbelt and refused to come out.

Officers were advised to transport her to the E.R. to be checked and said she kicked an officer in the genitals. Police said a search turned up a prescription that was prescribed to someone else.

The other assault conviction was for a stabbing three weeks after the officer assault.

Murray has more than 20 prior arrests.

In 2002, she was charged with burglary after police say she took a 10-month-old baby out of a house on Ireland Street and was chased by a 10-year-old boy until police arrived and got the baby back.