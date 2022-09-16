WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman faces multiple assault charges after police said she hit her mother and kicked a security guard in the face while receiving care in the emergency room of a local hospital.

Hannah Pashall-Wolfe mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Hannah Nicole Paschall-Wolfe, of Wichita Falls, is charged with the Class A Misdemeanor offenses of assault and assault family violence.

As of the publication of this story, Paschall-Wolfe remains booked in the Wichita County Jail on two equal bonds totaling $4,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the United Regional emergency room on 9th Street just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in reference to an assault that had occurred.

Upon arrival, emergency room staff notified the officer that Paschall-Wolfe attacked a victim.

The officer noted the victim was a relative of Paschall-Wolfe.

The affidavit said the victim told officers that she came to the hospital to pick up Paschall-Wolfe. She said when she entered the room, her phone went off, and Paschall-Wolfe then told the victim to get out of the room.

The victim told authorities that Paschall-Wolfe then jumped up and attacked her. She said all she remembers is Paschall-Wolfe pulling her hair and yanking her down, and said her head was in pain.

Police said a staff member witnessed the assault. The witness said they heard a verbal disturbance in the next room. When they entered Paschall-Wolfe’s room, they said she was screaming at the victim, kicking the victim numerous times, and punching the victim.

According to the affidavit. the victim ended up being admitted to receiving care in the hospital. When the officer tried to speak to Paschall-Wolfe, she would not talk to him, but the officer said he could smell the strong odor of alcohol on her person.

The officer said when Paschall-Wolfe was being prepared for discharge, she began attempting to rip her IV out of her hand. The officer said he restrained Paschall-Wolfe to prevent her from harming herself.

According to authorities, while the officer attempted to keep Paschall-Wolfe still, she kicked another victim, a security guard at the hospital, in the face at least once.

The officer said when the guard was kicked, the glasses he was wearing “went flying across the room.”

Paschall-Wolfe was restrained, placed in a patrol car, and taken into custody without further incident.