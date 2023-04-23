WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was jailed after she allegedly hit a man with her vehicle Saturday morning.

According to the police report, around 4:30 a.m. officers were sent to the 2100 block of Jones Street for an assault with a weapon. They found the victim bleeding in an alleyway.

The victim said Autumn Davis hit him with her car. He told police he and Davis live together and are in a relationship. He said they had been in an argument earlier, and he left, but she found him in the alley and was still mad. He said she assaulted him with a power cord cable, but he took it away, so she got in her car and hit him, causing him to roll over the top of it.

Davis told police the victim damaged her car in retaliation. The officers noted the vehicle’s shattered windshield and damage was consistent with a motor vehicle accident. They also saw a handprint trailing over the vehicle’s top.

After she was read her rights, Davis said she was pregnant, possibly with the victim’s child, and frustrated, and she cracked under stress, so she confronted him, but it did not go well. She said she tried to leave and admitted to hitting the victim with her car, but said he jumped in front of her.

Davis also admitted she had her 4-year-old child in the car when she hit the victim. The officers checked for a car seat and noted that there was only the lower portion of the safety seat in the vehicle.

Davis was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning or endangering a child. She was jailed with her bonds totaling $30,000.