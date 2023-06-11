WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman after they reportedly found her underneath a truck, inhaling canned air.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Saturday, police went to the Hwy 79 Car Wash in the 1600 block of Archer City Highway for a report of a woman underneath a vehicle. The caller told officers a woman crawled under his truck while he was washing it and began inhaling a can of compressed air.

An officer located the woman under the vehicle sucking on a can of Surf Onn Electronic Duster. She was acting irrationally and belligerently and refused to come out. The officer tried several times to take the bottle, but the woman kicked and struck.

One officer crawled under the vehicle and grabbed the bottle, but the woman kicked him in the face. Police tried to drag her out, but she braced herself on the frame and continued to strike at them. She asked the officers to let her inhale from the bottle one more time and said she would come out. The officers eventually dragged her out and took her into custody.

They identified her as Jennifer Ruiz. She is charged with assault against a peace officer and possession use inhaling/ingest of volatile chemicals. Her bonds totaled $25,750.

Ruiz was arrested in January after she attempted to purchase canned air from Walgreens on Ninth Street but was declined. She reportedly broke a shelf inside the store, went behind the counter, grabbed three cans of compressed air and left the store.