WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman is charged with harassment after police said she sent unsolicited text messages, some of which were sent from the victim’s ex-husband’s phone number.

Danielle Jo Johnson, of Iowa Park, was arrested for the Class B Misdemeanor charge of harassment.

Danielle Jo Johnson mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

According to the arrest affidavit, the Wichita Falls Police Department received a call on May 9, 2022, in which a victim reported she was being harassed by Johnson.

The victim told police Johnson sent her multiple harassing text messages and that she would use other telephone numbers if the victim did not respond.

Several weeks later, on May 25, 2022, the victim again called the WFPD front desk to report she received 14 unsolicited text messages from Johnson.

The affidavit said the victim reported one of those messages showed Johnson lighting a pair of the victim’s daughter’s shoes on fire.

Police said the victim agreed to a cell phone extraction on June 15, 2022, which revealed Johnson was texting the victim from the victim’s ex-husband’s phone number.

Police said they discovered within the text messages that the victim had asked Johnson to stop communicating with her, but Johnson continued to do so, sending 14 unsolicited text messages in a single day from more than one phone number.

When the victim asked if it was Johnson messaging her from multiple phone numbers, the user responded by saying “No s*** dumb b****.”

Within the messages extracted from the victim’s phone, police said they found messages in which Johnson threatened to “hunt the victim down”, saying she was going to tell the victim’s son that she doesn’t love him anymore, and throwing clothes belonging to the victim’s children away.

Police said they also found a video of Johnson setting a pair of the victim’s daughter’s shoes on fire, as the victim earlier alleged.

When interviewed by police, they said Johnson admitted to messaging the victim after she’d been asked to stop, using multiple phone numbers, and lighting the shoes on fire.