WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman remains behind bars after police said multiple people were stabbed during a large dispute over the weekend at a truck stop on Jacksboro Highway.

Leenette Nicole Neil, 36, was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail on multiple charges:

Aggravated assault family violence, use or exhibit of a deadly weapon (felony) — 1 count

Aggravated assault, use or exhibit of a deadly weapon (felony) — 3 counts

Assault (misdemeanor from April 2021) — 1 count

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to Falls Truck Wash in the 2300 block of Jacksboro Highway around 10:36 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in reference to a large disturbance.

Leenette Nicole Neil mugshot from Wichita County Jail

Officers said they were notified by dispatch that multiple people had been stabbed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the dispute was already over and tried to obtain information.

The affidavit said a responding officer spoke to a witness who said a Black female started a fight and stabbed several people before leaving in a brown Chevy Malibu. The witness also gave officers the license plate number of the Malibu.

According to police, they were able to identify Neil as a suspect after speaking with a victim who was on the scene.

Police said the victim on the scene told them he was out with a lady friend when Neil arrived. The victim identified Neil as his girlfriend and said they were in an intimate sexual relationship. The victim said Neil was mad and confronted the female friend who was with the victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim then said Neil knocked tacos out of the female friend’s hand and they began physically fighting. The victim said he believed Neil was being beaten up, so she retreated to her car.

The affidavit said the victim told police Neil got a knife from her car. The victim told police he tried to stop her and she swung the knife at him stabbing him near his right bicep.

The affidavit said one officer then went to United Regional to speak with several other victims who had been stabbed during the disturbance.

According to arrest affidavits, the officer observed and spoke with multiple victims who said Neil stabbed them during a physical altercation:

A female victim with a deep laceration on her right thigh and a small cut on her stomach

A female victim with a laceration on her left thigh, minor injuries to her right cheek near her jaw, right ankle, and a scratch on her left and right arms

A male victim with a deep laceration on his lip on the left side, a knot on the back of his head, and a minor scratch on his left arm

The affidavit said at the same time, another officer located the suspect vehicle and made a stop. The officer said they noticed blood on the vehicle and located Neil in the passenger seat.

Police said Neil was detained, read her Miranda Warning, and agreed to speak with the officer.

According to the affidavit, Neil told police she saw her boyfriend standing with another female and began to fight with her. She said the fighting stopped and she returned to her vehicle.

Police said Neil then told them she noticed her daughter had come to her aide and was now involved in the fight. She said she grabbed a knife from her vehicle and went to protect her daughter.

The affidavit said Neil then told police she stabbed several people trying to help her daughter because they were attacking her daughter as well. She said she then went back to her car and left.

Neil’s bonds were set at $25,000 for each of the four felony charges and an additional $2,500 for the misdemeanor, bringing her total bonds over $100,000.