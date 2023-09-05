WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman pleaded guilty to driving drunk with a child after a wreck in which witnesses told officers she ran over several curbs and hit a utility pole after leaving a supermarket in April 2023.

Jessy Casarez’s plea deal on Friday, September 1, 2023, in 30th District Court, was for five years probation and an $850 fine for DWI with a child under 15.

She was arrested early in the morning last April at Kell and Fairway. When police and first responders arrived, they said Casarez was sitting outside a vehicle that had wrecked into a utility pole on the west side of Fairway.

Officers said Casarez could not answer questions, was making unintelligible noises and kept staggering and falling when she tried to stand up.

An officer said while she was being helped to the ambulance, he could detect a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

A witness told police they were behind her as she was leaving the parking lot of the store and said she hit a curb, then stopped at the exit for a long time before pulling onto Fairway and going south at a high rate of speed, hitting another curb on the west side and then running into the pole.

Police said the child said Casarez had been drinking alcohol and was very confused while driving and kept asking the child where to go.