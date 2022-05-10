WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said an assault victim’s attempt to use pepper spray on her assailant backfires when he takes it away and sprays her with it before shutting her in the bathroom.

Police arrested Earvin Grubbs and charged him with assault-family violence and interfering with an emergency call for assistance.

Grubbs was released from jail today, May 10, after posting $12,500 in bonds.

Officers went to a home in the 4900 block of Cypress Saturday evening where a woman told them her boyfriend, Grubbs, was upset and yelling and told her he was leaving and had loaded his things in his car.

The victim said Grubbs told her to get her belongings out of the car and when she went out to remove them, he slammed her hand in the car door several times and she went back into the house to get away.

The victim said Grubbs followed her inside and got on top of her and started choking her so she got out her pepper spray and sprayed him in the face and told him she was calling police.

The victim said Grubbs then took her phone and pepper spray and sprayed her in the face and told her she wasn’t calling anyone, then dragged her into the bathroom and shut her inside.

The woman said she was able to get out and go next door to call police.

An officer said the victim had red marks on her neck and also on her right arm where she was dragged, and her eyes were red and swollen from the spray.