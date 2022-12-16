WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An armed robber, whose victim ignored his demand for money and told him if he needed money to get a job, is sentenced to prison.

Billy Payne, 64, pleaded guilty Friday, December 16, 2022, to a lesser charge of attempted aggravated robbery for a 3-year prison sentence.

Payne was placed on Crime Stoppers Most Wanted list December 2 and booked into jail the same day. He was wanted after failing to show for a court hearing in November on his robbery charge.

In March 2019 police said Payne went up to a man in King’s Food on 9th Street asking for money, and the man told him he did not speak English.

He said Payne followed him out and pulled a knife and told him, “You have a car, so you have money.”

He said when he turned around, Payne began waving a knife and said, “Bring it on.”

The victim said he told Payne to go get a job if he needed money, and got in his car and called police.

Police said when they arrived, Payne was still holding the knife.

Jail records show that Payne has 50 arrests.