WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office arrested four of six subjects who locked themselves inside a residence on North Beverly Drive on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, deputies were serving felony warrants on one individual at a residence in the 1000 block of North Beverly Drive on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at around 10:45 a.m.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said a subject outside told deputies no one was inside of the residence, but deputies said they heard people inside, including one person who tried to leave through a window.

Sheriff Duke said the WSCO SWAT team was called to the scene and AMR and the Wichita Falls Fire Department were on standby in case gas was deployed.

Units with the Wichita Falls Police Department were also called to assist. 16 WSCO units in all were called to the scene.

Sheriff Duke said, in fact, five people were taken out of the house, and one female subject who was found hiding under a bed drug the bed with her when authorities attempted to remove her from the home.

Texoma’s Homepage originally reported one was taken into custody, however, according to Sheriff Duke, four were arrested, most for felony warrants.

The names and charges of those arrested have not been released at this time.

Sheriff Duke said the residence is known for drug activity and K-9 units were on scene searching the residence for narcotics.

“Obviously there are things inside the house in open view that lead us to believe other narcotics are in the house,” Sheriff Duke said.

According to Sheriff Duke, no injuries occurred during the incident.

This is a developing news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.