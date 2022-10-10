WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of four defendants in the murder of a young Wichita Falls man last May is now out of jail.

William Bell is the first of the four people charged with the murder of Zachary Wood to post bond.

His original $1 million bond was lowered by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight to $200,000 back on July 29, 2022.

One defendant, Ronnie Lang, made a surprise plea of guilty September 2 at a hearing set for a motion for a lower bond. He received 50 years in prison.

A third defendant, Ashley Esselborn, also had her bond lowered to $100,000 on July 25. She is still in jail.

The fourth defendant, Payton Collier, has a hearing Tuesday, October 10, on her $1 million bond after she submitted an inmate form herself requesting a lower bond, ending it “please and thank you, and god bless.”

Bond conditions for Bell include: