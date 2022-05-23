WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an aggravated robbery that happened on May 17 in the 4500 block of Seymour Highway.

The victim stated two black males entered the business wearing all black clothing and mask. The suspects were pointing handguns and demanding money from the victim.

The suspects were able to leave with $600 in cash and the victim’s cellphone.

You can call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888. Also available is the user-friendly app ‘P3 Tips.’