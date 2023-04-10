WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve a five-year-old cold case homicide.

It happened on January 1, 2018, at the Marine Street Apartments. That’s where 29-year-old Shannon Smith was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000 in this case.