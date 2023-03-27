WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving 20-year old cold case homicide.

On April 4, 2003, police responded to a report of a car accident in the 2600 block of Iowa Park Road and found Ricky Shawn Miser in the vehicle. Officers believe Miser was murdered while sitting in his car at the United Supermarket.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day. You never have to give your name and because this is a cold case you could earn up to $10,000.