WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Crime Stoppers are asking for help are asking for your help in solving a theft.

The crime occurred on March 7 around 5:45 p.m. at Grandview West and Wrangler Drive.

Officials said a suspect was seen loading a trailer onto a white Toyota Tundra and then took off Eastbound on Wrangler after the trailer came unhitched.

The trailer along with the equipment was valued at $33,000.

Police need your help identifying the passenger in the white Toyota.

The Toyota Tundra has damage to the front of the vehicle and has a white toolbox in the back.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.