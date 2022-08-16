WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down the person who fired a shot in the area of River Bend Nature Center before the gun’s bullet struck a toddler.

It happened Thursday, August 11, around 4:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of 3rd Street. An 18-month-old boy was shot in the leg and investigators have no idea where the bullet came from.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. Also available, the user-friendly app P3 Tips.

You never have to give your name and with an arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.