WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help and also wants the public to be aware of a particular issue happening here in Wichita Falls.

United States Postal Service drop boxes have recently been targeted during the late hours and the contents stolen. The suspects in question have used a crowbar or another prying device to gain entry.

If you see this taking place, you’re asked to call 911 first then call Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-988 or go to P.3.Tips. You never have to leave your name and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you could be eligible for a reward.