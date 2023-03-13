WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers could use your help in solving a burglary at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Access Road.
It happened Feb. 28, 2023, at around 3:15 a.m. Police said three people forced entry through the front door. They were wearing gloves, masks, and all dark clothing like in the pictures below.
The suspects stole around 190 cartons of cigarettes valued at $11,400 and $500 in cash.
If you know anything about this crime, just call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. You never have to give your name and you could earn a cash reward.