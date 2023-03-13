Crime Of The Week is released every Monday by WFPD Crime Stoppers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers could use your help in solving a burglary at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Access Road.

It happened Feb. 28, 2023, at around 3:15 a.m. Police said three people forced entry through the front door. They were wearing gloves, masks, and all dark clothing like in the pictures below.

Photo credit: Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Photo credit: Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers

The suspects stole around 190 cartons of cigarettes valued at $11,400 and $500 in cash.

If you know anything about this crime, just call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. You never have to give your name and you could earn a cash reward.