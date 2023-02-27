WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help locating the suspects in a burglary two weeks ago.

Wichita Falls police said it happened on February 11 or 12. That’s when unknown suspects broke into 4318 Northwest Freeway and stole about $100,000 in assorted trailer parts ranging from nuts, bolts, hitches, lights, and wiring.

If you have any information on this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you’ll be eligible for a possible reward.