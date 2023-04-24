WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers is asking for information about an armed robbery on Sunday night, April 23, at Auto’s.

Wichita Falls Police said it happened at around 9 p.m. on the 1300 block of Harrison.

An employee said he was ringing up a customer while another was in line when two men in masks came inside and robbed him at gunpoint. One of the men was wearing a red hoodie and the other was in a black and blue hoodie.

A witness said they both had handguns and pointed one at him and one at the customer demanding money form the cash register.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police added that cash and some property was taken during the robbery.

If you know anything about this crime call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. You never have to give your name and you could earn a cash reward.