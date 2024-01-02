WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was placed on probation in 2022 after putting his three-year-old son at risk from drugs, neglect and sex trafficking, according to police and welfare officers is back in jail after using meth on multiple occasions, prosecutors said.

They filed a motion to revoke 46-year-old Brian Smith’s probation on December 20, 2023, and Smith was booked into jail on New Year’s Eve.

He and the boy’s mother, Laquita Lamb, were arrested in 2020 after an investigation by CPS led to concerns over neglect, sex trafficking, and drug use. Officers with CPS said both parents and the boy tested positive for meth.

Lamb also received probation.

While on probation, prosecutors said, Smith consumed alcohol and used meth multiple times, and he failed to report to his officer for multiple months.

Smith also pleaded to family violence assault last year with another suspended sentence.