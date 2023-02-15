Frances Burge is charged with burglary. (Photo courtesy of Wichita County Jail)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman was brought back from Louisiana to stand charges of breaking into her mother’s home while her mother was hospitalized in Wichita Falls for two weeks last year.

Frances Burge is charged with burglary and had her bond set at $25,000 when she was booked into jail Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Police said she was arrested in Bienville, La., in September in her mother’s stolen car.

The victim told police that in July when she was in the hospital, her daughter came into her room and stole her keys and cell phone out of her purse.

When she was released and went home, she said she discovered her car missing and many items were taken from the house, including crystal, kitchenware, her prescription medicine and $800 cash.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry.

Police said they saw text messages from Burge to the victim promising to return the items.

Burge has a drug possession conviction in Montague County and one in Wichita County.