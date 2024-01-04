WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her elderly father.

According to Wichita Falls Police, around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, officers responded to an apartment in the 4800 block of Johnson Road for a family disturbance.

The suspect, Helen Colvin, 52, said she threw her father’s medication on the floor because he was screaming at her. She also said she grabbed the victim by his head and pushed him down.

The victim, an 80-year-old man, said Colvin threw his medication and yelled at him before she grabbed him by his hair and pushed him down onto the bed.

The victim said he felt pain when Colvin grabbed and pushed him. The officer did not see any physical injuries on the victim.

Colvin has been charged with injury to an elderly person. Her bond is set at $7,500.