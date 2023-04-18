Frances Burge had her plea to a 10 year sentence to probation in 78th District Court. Photo credit: Wichita County Jail.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who burglarized her mother’s home while she was in the hospital pleads guilty.

According to court records, Frances Burge had her plea to a 10-year sentence suspended to probation in 78th District Court.

Police said she was arrested in Louisiana last September in her mother’s stolen car. The victim told police that last July when she was in the hospital, her daughter came into her room and stole her keys and cell phone out of her purse.

When she was released and went home, she said she discovered her car missing and many items were taken from the house, including crystal, kitchenware, her prescription medicine, and $800 cash.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry.

They said there were text messages from Burge to the victim promising to return the items.