WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had been accused of defrauding his father’s longtime pest control business is now facing charges of dealing fentanyl and meth from his home on Cypress.

David Shoop Jr., 45, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

He was arrested Wednesday, June 28, after an undercover investigation by the district attorney’s Drug Enforcement Division.

District Attorney John Gillespie and First Assistant Dobie Kosub praised the work of the officers in making the arrest.

Kosub said the investigation revealed Shoop was dealing meth and fentanyl from his home and also had loaded firearms.

He said evidence suggests a child was also living in the home and that Child Protective Services had been notified.

Shoop has 20 arrests, and in 2021 was charged with trying to impersonate his father’s pest control business with a new business and also theft of a company truck. Both those charges were later dismissed when the grand jury failed to return indictments.

Shoop Enterprises filed a civil suit against David Shoop Jr. after he allegedly failed to comply with orders of a temporary injunction to cease impersonating Shoop Enterprises.

An agreed final judgment and permanent injunction was entered in February 2022.