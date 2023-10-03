WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The decision on parole for a serial rapist who had many Wichita Falls residents on edge for much of the early 1990s is now in the review process, but the actual vote has not been made.

That vote by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles could come any time before the end of this month.

Though he received two life sentences, a 99-year sentence and other sentences totaling 191 years, Gowan became eligible for parole this month because of how sentences and serving them were structured at the time of initial punishment.

That is even with an 11-year sentence for the attempted escape that was stacked on his life sentences.

Between May 1992 and October 1993, at least 13 women and girls were sexually assaulted and some were kidnapped and tied up. Gowan was identified as a suspect and placed under surveillance.

He was arrested in October 1993 after a 14-year-old girl who was bound with tape escaped from a vacant house on Duval. She was found hopping down the street.

Police found Gowan and his white van he used in the assaults and kidnappings at his house on McGaha. Gowan has filed numerous appeals and motions through the years, including multiple motions asking for new attorneys or to serve as his own attorney.