WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The jury has returned a verdict in Wichita County’s first trial of a defendant charged with murder related to fentanyl.

22-year-old Jasinto Jimenez has been found guilty for the murder of Andres Diaz, 21, in July of 2022.

Both the defense and prosecution rested late Wednesday morning, September 27, on the second day of the trial.

After a lunch break, both sides made their closing arguments before sending the jury back for deliberation.

At 2:46 p.m., the jury returned the guilty verdict. Sentencing for Jimenez will start at 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 28.

Testimony began on Tuesday, September 26, where jurors heard from Jimenez’s co-defendant Leigha Smith.

Smith, 23, is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail on a charge of manslaughter for the death of Diaz. Her first charge of murder was no-billed by a grand jury in September 2022.

Smith testified she was with Diaz when she purchased two Percocet pills from Jimenez, and they both took them. She described the events leading up to when she drove Diaz to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information about the second day of testimony.