WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a man accused of murdering a store clerk during a robbery has been delayed at the request of his defense attorney.

Tajmon Robinson’s jury trial was set to begin on Monday, December 11, 2023, in the 30th District Court.

His public defender made the request to have more time to review the evidence he requested under discovery. However, he said it had not been delivered until a week before the trial.

Robinson was arrested several days after the alleged robbery and murder at the Stripes at Taft and Southwest Parkway in February 2022. Police said he gave a statement admitting he went to the store to commit robbery to get cash to leave town.

Police said all he took was lottery tickets.

District Attorney John Gillespie is not seeking the death penalty in this case.

Robinson is in jail on a $1 million bond.