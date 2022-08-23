WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecanway Drive Monday leads deputies to suspected stolen items at a residence that has been raided and searched several times in the past for stolen vehicles and car parts.

Robbie North

Numerous Wichita County deputies responded after the initial call when deputies saw a covered trailer with the license plate painted over and they began checking other vehicles on the property according to an affidavit.

After the paint was scratched off, deputies determined the trailer was stolen on Aug. 6. They also say a Chevrolet pickup on the property was stolen in Clay County and were still checking other vehicles while we were on the scene.

Robbie Dee North was arrested on the property and charged with two counts of theft over $2,500.

Last September, Wichita Falls police and deputies served a search warrant at the same property and located a catalytic converter cut and stolen from a Honda in Wichita Falls. They also recovered a stolen four-wheeler.

A witness to the theft said two males were involved and one went to the door of the house while the other went under the Honda and cut off the converter.

Another search warrant was served by the Wichita County Special Response Unit and police three months earlier, and officers say stolen property was found.

Raymond North

In May a suspect in the converter theft, 51-year-old Raymond North, was sentenced on seven counts of burglary with sentences ranging from one to nine years in prison. North had 16 burglary and theft charges filed in 2021 alone.

Also in May, a deputy looking for a reported stolen Ford pickup found it in the driveway of the Pecanway location, and while there, saw a Chevrolet pickup pull another pickup into the driveway.

The owner of the stolen Ford pickup told police he wanted to press charges against the suspect, who was his son, Nicholas Farleigh.