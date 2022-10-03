WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with a lengthy record of drug-related arrests and convictions is now facing a charge for manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, including fentanyl.

Nancy Freeman, 48, is jailed on a $50,000 bond after deputies arrested her Saturday morning, Oct. 1, on Horseshoe Lake Road, according to an affidavit.

Wichita County Jail booking

Deputies served a violation of parole warrant for a man they said was hiding behind a barn, and also found Freeman with him.

They say they knew her address in Wichita Falls was associated with drug activity and asked if they could check her bag in which a deputy could see a plastic baggy, and she said no and pushed the baggy further down into the bag.

Deputies then conducted a search of the bag and say they found several baggies with a crystal-like substance, 3 glass pipes, and a digital scale.

The substances field tested positive as meth and one baggy tested positive for meth and fentanyl. Total weight of the substances together was 17.9 grams.

Freeman has three convictions for possession or transportation of a controlled substance and about 10 drug-related arrests.