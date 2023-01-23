WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle.

Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit.

A Wichita County deputy made a traffic stop of Carter Sunday night at Brook and Ninth. The deputy said Carter was acting suspicious so she called for a canine unit which alerted to narcotics in the car. The deputy said meth, THC, and paraphernalia was found along with all the I.D. information.

Carter was arrested less than a month ago for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.