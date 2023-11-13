WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy was injured while responding to another deputy’s call for assistance, and two people were arrested in the pursuit the deputy was trying to respond to.

Just before 3 a.m. on Monday, November 13, 2023, Wichita County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kristian Valdez was on Scott Avenue, responding to a pursuit call on Maurine. He was traveling northbound on Scott at 7th when he crashed into a temporary fence and struck a parked car, which caused a chain reaction with three other parked cars.

He suffered a fractured sternum and a broken rib, according to the affidavit filed on the pursuit suspects.

The pursuit Valdez was responding to was at Maurine and Central Freeway. That deputy said a Honda Civic sped away from him at a stop sign, driving over the lane markers in the middle of the road. He pursued it to Beverly and Borton where it stopped. He said the driver, Analiesce Moreno, and passenger, Larry Moreno began screaming at officers.

When officers tried to arrest Analiesce, she reportedly resisted and Larry Moreno reportedly approached. When they tried to restrain him, he also resisted and pushed the deputy, so he was tased.

The deputy said there was a strong odor of alcohol on Analiesce Moreno’s breath.

She has been charged with resisting arrest, evading and DWI. Larry Moreno has been charged with resisting arrest.